Are Netflix and Other Streaming Services Bad for the Environment?

If Netflix or other streaming services shifted their data centers away from fossil-fueled electricity towards more renewable sources of energy like solar, wind, or geothermal power, then they could drastically decrease the amount of CO2 these centers produced. Unfortunately, short of stopping streaming entirely, there are few ways to minimize the environmental impact of streaming on a personal level.

Still, Media+Environment does offer a few solid options for those wishing to minimize their carbon footprint. Start by changing the default settings on your devices to stream in SD as opposed to HD . Also, turn off any streaming services that you aren’t using in the background. This includes music streaming services like YouTube and Spotify.

Some streaming services like Netflix allow you to download videos to your devices, rather than streaming them.

You could also use physical media to watch content like SD cards or USB devices. Try not to buy DVDs, however, as those things are just another piece of needless garbage to clutter up the environment. If all else fails though, you could always watch less streaming and appreciate the outdoors or other tangible hobbies. It sounds wild, we know, but you might find that you enjoy it.