Alison Brie Wants You to Plant Trees With Her for Earth Day (Exclusive)

Alison Brie planting a tree as part of the Planet Oat Project to support reforestation in honor of Earth Day in Malibu, Calif. The Planet Oat Project kicks off its second year with Alison Brie and One Tree Planted.

After wildfires destroyed parts of California last year, Brie found herself waking up to the ways climate change is hurting the planet . “I think after the wildfires in California ... seeing the impact of that, there were some really special places up in Napa that fully burned down, some beautiful areas that I had visited, that were totally wiped out by those fires,” she tells Green Matters over the phone.

So in honor of Earth Day this year, the actress recently visited Rancho Sierra Vista in Malibu, Calif. to plant trees and help support reforestation in her home state. She did so as part of her role as ambassador to oatmilk company Planet Oat’s Planet Oat Project , in partnership with tree-planting organization One Tree Planted .

“To hear about an organization that’s really dedicated to reforestation and is helping to get people involved in a really simple way is inspiring to me, because I think it can feel daunting,” Brie tells us. “I’ve always wanted to help give back to the Earth and to our planet, and I think we don’t always know how or have the right resources, and One Tree Planted makes it really simple.”

Since the start of the pandemic, “I certainly have felt a real impetus to give back in general to my community and it’s hard to always know how,” Brie says.

“Planet Oat doing the Planet Oat Project is really cool to me, because I’m always trying to buy good products that have a small carbon footprint, trying to learn more, and be mindful of the things that we’re purchasing,” she continues. “So it works out great to love this delicious oatmilk that then has this whole project about supporting organizations that are focusing on clean land and wildlife conservation and clean water efforts.”