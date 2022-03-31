Questionable Dyson Zone Headphones Cancel Noise, and Supposedly Purify the Air You Breathe

From the air wrap, which gained notoriety on TikTok, to incredibly high-end vacuums, Dyson tends to put out seriously luxurious devices. But the brand's latest release has people scratching their heads. Some even believed it to be an April Fools' joke.

On March 30, the British appliance company released its first wearable: noise canceling headphones that also blow filtered air at your face. Needless to say, Dyson's new air-purifying headphones are certainly the talk of the town right now.