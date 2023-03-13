Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Source: Getty Images Sustainable Oscars Red Carpet Looks That Truly Deserved an Award By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 13 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

It's the morning after the 2023 Academy Awards, and you know what that means: cinephiles are mulling over snubs and well-deserved wins, while others (ahem, us!) are more focused on what the attendees wore to the event itself. And even though we're painfully aware of the fact that red carpet style often tends to be gauche — and let's face it — downright wasteful, there were a number of sustainable red carpet looks at the 2023 Oscars, which really caught our eyes.

This year, the Academy stepped up its efforts to keep its environmental impact low during the annual award show, by teaming up with sustainability organization RCGD Global. Together, they released an Oscars bespoke sustainable style guide, called The Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, which encouraged guests to be conscientious about what they wear. From vintage looks to slow-fashion pieces, a number of celebs did their part. That said, these low-impact red carpet looks were seriously striking.

Cate Blanchett

Time and time again, Blanchett has made headlines for her chic, eco-friendly looks. Per Page Six, she wore a vintage Louis Vuitton blue gown and "sustainable silk" skirt to the 2023 Oscars. The Tár actress is a known outfit repeater and sustainable fashion girly. “It’s chic to repeat,” Blanchett's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wrote on on Instagram after the actress re-wore old outfits to the 2020 Venice Film Festival. “In [Blanchett’s] words, beautiful things can come out of sustainability!”

Vanessa Hudgens

According to Fashionista, Vanessa Hudgens took inspiration from the iconic Audrey Hepburn for her 2023 Oscars look. This year, the High School Musical alum could be seen sporting a strapless black-and-white vintage Chanel gown on the red carpet, proving you don't need a brand new 'fit to look absolutely elegant.

Zoe Saldaña

Ahead of the award show, the Avatar star actress actually signed on to be an ambassador for the Oscars bespoke sustainable style guide. According to Harper's Bazaar, Saldaña wore a gorgeous Fendi gown (a slow fashion, high quality piece made from sustainable materials), and vintage Cartier jewelry, which included a dazzling necklace as well as a ring.

"I'm committed to finding more ways to incorporate a sustainable presence within my fashion choices," Saldaña stated in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, before stepping onto the red carpet (which according to EW, wasn't even red this year)? But we digress — Saldaña looked absolutely lovely, and we hope she decides to sport this exact look again at a future event.

Chloe East

Per Harper's, former Disney star Chloe East also signed on to be an RCGD ambassador, to encourage guests and viewers alike to opt for sustainable fashion whenever possible. This year, to the 2023 Oscars, the star wore a Monique Lhuillier dress, that was made from both recycled and upcycled materials, as well as sustainably-sourced fabrics. It goes without saying she definitely turned heads.

Bailey Bass

We're thrilled the newest cast-member to the Avatar franchise followed her co-star's footsteps, and also decided to become an RCGD ambassador. According to Harper's, Bass wore a while Zac Posen custom couture gown, which was made from only four cuts of fabric as well as sustainably-sourced materials. She looked like a beautiful sustainable bride — maybe she'll decide to wear it at her future wedding.

Rooney Mara

According to Fashionista, Mara committed to the sustainable dress code by bringing an old Alexander McQueen dress back to life. Also looking like a gorgeous bride in all white, Mara really stole the show.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow also hopped aboard the vintage train, and brought back an old designer dress. Taking from Giorgio Armani's Spring 2005 Haute Couture collection, the Canadian fashion model truly glowed in this gorgeous bright yellow piece — love it!

Hayden Begley

