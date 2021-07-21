I Tried Brooks' New "Eco-Friendly" Running Shoe — Here's What You Need to Know

All sustainability initiatives aside, I was quite happy with the Ghost 14s, as a runner. On Sunday, July 19, I donned them while running a half marathon to Rockaway Beach with the Brooklyn running group I co-lead, called Positive Mental Energy . And although the shoes contain different types of recycled materials, unlike the company's other models, they feel exactly the same as my other models.

TBH, the run felt seriously spectacular — and I promise I'm not saying that because there was an ice cold White Claw waiting for me at the end of it, or because the shoes may have been more eco-friendly than my other pair. Like Brooks' other shoes, the Ghost 14s have reliably fantastic arch support, the materials are soft, they're light and a bit bouncy, which I personally like in a running shoe.

They're also really cute — and the women's Ghost 14s come in five different colors.