The Devastating Death Toll Following Flash Flooding in New Mexico Search and rescue mission are on to locate missing persons. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 9 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Marissa Henson/Facebook

Record flash flooding from the Rio Ruidoso in Lincoln County, New Mexico, has left a death toll in its wake. Immediately following the devastation caused by flash floods at Camp Mystic in Central Texas, New Mexico is also experiencing heinous weather events that are ravaging communities and leaving families torn apart. Sadly, communities in New Mexico are performing search and rescue missions to look for lost individuals who the massive floods might have carried away.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we report on the details of the flash flooding from the Rio Ruidoso in New Mexico, as well as what we know at this point about the death toll that has risen since torrential downpours gave way to hellacious flash floods. Keep reading to learn more about the flash floods in New Mexico, as well as what support has been given to communities in dire need of help.

New Mexico flash flood 2025 death toll:

According to CNN Weather live reports, there have been at least three deaths after "the victims were swept away by what authorities described as 'record-breaking' floodwater in the Village of Ruidoso in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, a popular summer retreat area." Sadly, the victims include two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

Article continues below advertisement

NEW: Three people have sadly passed away in the Ruidoso, New Mexico flooding, two of them being small children



The floods were triggered after a sudden 2-3 inches of heavy rainfall.



The victims are a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 40 to 50 year old man.



“My niece and… pic.twitter.com/bgB4tH9puy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2025

"The Rio Ruidoso, a mountain river in Lincoln County with headwaters near the Sierra Blanca Peak, swelled to an unprecedented 20.24 feet Tuesday. This reading is preliminary, but if validated, would shatter the old record of 15.86 feet set in July of 2024," per CNN Weather. Another confirmed victim of the flooding is 64-year-old Benjamin “Timmy” Feagin, per CNN Weather, whose RV was "swept away by floodwater." Sadly, Feagin had retired to Ruidoso to be near family, according to his daughter-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement

According to NBC News, "All three individuals were caught in the rushing floodwaters and carried downstream during the catastrophic flooding event that saw the Rio Ruidoso rise to a record-breaking 20 feet, five feet higher than the previous record." The community was also unfortunately hit by "devastating wildfires" just a year ago. On June 27, 2024, NBC News reported that the wildfires accounted for two deaths; 25,000 acres burned; 1,400 structures affected; and approximately 500 homes lost.

Article continues below advertisement

As of July 9, officials reported that four people are still missing amid the destructive flash floods, while three people are hospitalized and in stable condition. Per NBC News, an additional 20 people in the community have been "displaced," adding to the chaos and destruction that this community has experienced.

Article continues below advertisement

"Emergency services carried out 65 rescues in fast-moving waters on Tuesday, and search-and-rescue operations are still underway overnight, officials said on Wednesday," per NBC News. The Mayor of Ruidoso, Lynn Crawford, shared touching remarks in the wake of the deaths of the three community members.