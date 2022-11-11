What Was the Worst Flood in U.S. History? A Look at This 1927 Disaster

Climate change has made flooding events occur more frequently, and when they do happen, they are often more severe. Recently, we’ve seen some terrible floods, but it’s not the worst of them.

The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 is known as the worst flood in U.S. history. Over 27,000 square miles flooded, which caused 246 deaths. In terms of the number of states and areas affected, this was one of the worst and most expensive flooding events.