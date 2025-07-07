Is FEMA Helping Central Texas Recovery Efforts Amid the Disastrous Flash Floods? Disaster preparedness and response has been criticized by many. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 7 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is the most prominent agency focused on disaster response in the U.S. That hasn't stopped its new head, David Richardson, from saying that he doesn't know the U.S. has a hurricane season. Really. Given the blunders the agency has committed, exacerbated by a profound lack of support from President Donald Trump, many are wondering if FEMA has provided any support in the wake of the disastrous flash flooding in Central Texas over July Fourth weekend.

Has FEMA offered any "boots on the ground" support to Central Texas, including at Camp Mystic, where an unspeakable tragedy has occurred due in some part to the poor disaster response from county officials and state Senator Ted Cruz? Does FEMA intend to help out the state of Texas as countless locals mourn the steadily increasing death toll during this unfortunate tragedy? Below, we discuss FEMA's role in disaster management and response, and whether Texas has benefitted from FEMA support.

Is FEMA helping out Texas amid flash flooding?

According to live reports via CNN, President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on July 6, which activated FEMA to provide support for Texas amid horrifying flash flooding. Additionally, FEMA infrastructure has already provided support. To wit: Travis County (Texas) Judge Andy Brown told CNN that, "Our emergency apparatus here in Travis County and in the state of Texas, frankly, would not work without the assistance of FEMA and the National Weather Service.”

As NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports, "FEMA will work with Texas state and local authorities to aid in the search and rescue efforts." "We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins," United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, said on her X account.

Did President Donald Trump cut funding to FEMA?

It does not appear that President Donald Trump has followed through yet on his intentions to cut funding for FEMA. However, he has made several comments about his desire to eventually abolish the agency. “Well, FEMA is something we can talk about later, but right now, they’re busy working, so we’ll leave it at that,” President Trump slyly said while dodging the question over FEMA funding cuts, per ABC News.

Homeland Security Secretary Noem said on the morning of July 7, "I think what we’ve seen here is exactly what President Trump has envisioned for FEMA, is immediately allowing the state to do the response and supporting them every way that they can.” It should be pointed out that Noem also recently said that FEMA “fundamentally needs to go away as it exists,” per CNN.