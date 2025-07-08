President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for the Tragic Floods That Devastated Texas Partisan politics have crept into this devastating tragedy. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 8 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As mass flooding throughout Central Texas devastated communities and caused tragic deaths at Camp Mystic, politicians have scrambled to be everywhere at once and address the concerns of community members and the media alike. While President Donald Trump plans to visit Texas and dodge questions about his disdain for FEMA, former President Joe Biden's name has been brought back into the political conversation. Indeed, President Trump has blamed President Biden for the floods that ravaged Texas.

Why, at this point, has President Trump found it necessary to bring President Biden's name into the discourse about the botched preparedness and response to the devastation in Texas? Is there any truth to the assertion that policies set forth by President Biden did indeed leave Texans vulnerable to such a tragedy? We address these questions, and more, below so that you can better understand why political posturing has occurred during this devastating time.

President Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for floods.

As CNN Politics notes, President Trump appeared to blame President Biden on July 6 for the tragic flooding in Texas, going so far as to say: "If you look at that water situation, that was really the Biden setup.” Though President Trump did say he wasn't trying to blame President Biden, even if it appeared that way. In the aftermath of those comments, Democrat officials in turn blamed President Trump's cuts to the National Weather Service and his planned abolishment of FEMA.

“Many Democrat elected officials are trying to turn this into a political game; it is not,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on July 7, per CNN Politics. “I just do think those comments are depraved and despicable, especially when so many Americans are mourning the loss of their children.”

🚨BREAKING: Trump was just asked if any of the meteorologists HE FIRED should be brought back to NOAA: TRUMP: “I would think not. This was a thing that happened in seconds. No one expected it. Nobody saw it.”



MAYBE BECAUSE THEY WERE FUCKING FIRED.

pic.twitter.com/o7d82ZU8ad — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

According to the New York Post, Texas Democratic Rep. Julian Castro declared that "Trump’s cuts to the National Weather Service should be investigated.” After that, fellow Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, demanded an investigation into staff shortages that he believes contributed to more deaths than expected during a tragedy of this nature.

What caused the flooding in Texas?

Political posturing aside, there are many factors that contributed to the flooding in Texas. At a higher level, many experts cite the ongoing climate crisis as the cause for massive flooding incidents that have ravaged various regions over the last several years. Quite simply, as The Weather Channel notes, "There were several weather features at work during the week leading up to the catastrophic flooding that all worked in tandem to create this nightmare situation."