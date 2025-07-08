Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Sharing Conspiracy Theory About Deadly Texas Flood Search and rescue teams are still searching for missing children. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 8 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

In the early morning hours of July 4, 2025, excessive rainfall caused catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River, which swelled to dangerous levels while those who lived and camped along the river's edge slept. In less than an hour, the river rose more than 26 feet, sweeping away everything in its path. People from around the world were horrified when dawn broke the following day, and they saw that Camp Mystic had been practically leveled during the night.

Texas authorities quickly got to work, searching for the children and camp counselors that were missing from the all-girls camp, as well as the countless other people who had vanished in the flood waters. Meanwhile, controversial politician Margorie Taylor Greene shared comments about the Texas flood on Twitter, drawing ire and criticism from people around the world. You can find out what she said below.



What were Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the Texas flood?

While search and rescue teams were searching for signs of life and recovering the bodies of those who didn't make it on July 5, 2025, Greene was sharing a conspiracy theory-laden post on the app formerly known as Twitter. "I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense," she wrote on X.

"I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months writing this bill," the post continued. "It will be similar to Florida’s Senate Bill 56. We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering." While she didn't come right out and say that the flood was caused by cloud seeding, the timing and language used in the post seemed to connect the two.

I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense.



Greene's post drew a lot of criticism, including some that appeared to come directly from Texas Senator Ted Cruz who denied the conspiracy theory in no uncertain terms during a press briefing on July 7, according to Salon. “To the best of my knowledge, there is zero evidence of anything related to anything like weather modification,” he said. “Look, the internet can be a strange place. People can come up with all sorts of crazy theories.”

What is cloud seeding?

The U.S. Government Accountability Office describes cloud seeding as a decades old technology that can help trigger precipitation — which can include rain and snow — by adding small particles of chemicals like silver iodide crystals to clouds. While this tech may be nearly a century old, there is little proof that it actually works, according to the government agency.

To take things a step forward, one Texas meteorologist flat out denied the possibility that cloud seeding could've been involved in the Central Texas flooding, speaking out against it on Facebook, writing, "cloud seeding cannot create a storm of this magnitude or size.” “In fact, cloud seeding cannot even create a single cloud,” he continued. “All it can do is take an existing cloud and enhance the rainfall by up to 20 percent. Most estimates have the rainfall enhancement in a much lower range.”