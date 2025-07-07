Death Toll Rises Amid Devastating Flash Flooding at Camp Mystic in Texas Some campers remain unaccounted amid search and rescue efforts. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 7 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Over the July Fourth weekend, devastating flash flooding occurred along the Guadalupe River and throughout Kerr County, Texas, leaving a heartbreaking amount of losses in its wake. The catastrophic impact of these Texas flash floods was seen most notably at a summer camp for girls, called Camp Mystic, where the death toll continues to rise. Some campers remain unaccounted for, and disaster preparedness in Texas has been rightfully criticized for a region prone to flooding.

Below, we report on the disastrous details of the flash flooding at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, as well as throughout the region. Difficult details are discussed below, so consider this a warning as you proceed to learn more about the devastation in Texas and what authorities have done — as well as what they notably haven't done — to protect and save the lives of the children at Camp Mystic.

Flash flooding devastated Camp Mystic in Texas over July Fourth weekend.

Located in Hunt, Texas, Camp Mystic is a private, all-girls, Christian summer camp. According to CNN live reports, several deaths have already been confirmed at Camp Mystic, while dozens of people in the region remain unaccounted for by authorities as search and rescue missions continue. Sadly, many believe this disaster could have been better prepared for by authorities who have largely been seeking to dodge the blame in the wake of the disaster.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said there is an "inspiring" side to the tragedy, per CNN, as Texans have united to aid rescue efforts. “That’s every parent’s nightmare, every mom and dad,” Cruz said. “Our girls have gone to camp here for a decade. The Hill Country is an incredible part of Texas, part of the country. The natural beauty here is incredible. The camps that have raised generations of little girls and little boys and instilled character and love and faith are extraordinary institutions.”

“Why didn’t we evacuate? Well, evacuation is a delicate balance, because if you evacuate too late, you then risk putting buses, or cars, or vehicles or campers on roads, into low water areas, trying to get them out, which then can make it even more challenging,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said, per CNN. “Everyone would agree, in hindsight, if we could go back and do it again, we would evacuate,” Senator Cruz said.

The death toll at Camp Mystic continues to rise.

According to CNN, as of the morning of July 7, at Camp Mystic, specifically, 27 campers and counselors died, while 10 campers and one counselor remain missing. At least 89 people have died overall throughout the Central Texas region where the flash flooding occurred. As Fox News reports, Camp Mystic co-owner and camp director, Dick Eastland, died while attempting to save campers amid the catastrophic flooding.

Camp Mystic’s Dick Eastland no doubt gave his life attempting to save his campers. For decades he and his wife Tweety poured his life into loving and developing girls and women of character. Thank you Mr. Eastland. We love you and miss you. — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) July 6, 2025