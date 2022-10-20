New Jersey’s Climate Change Lawsuit Presses Charges Against Major Oil Companies

The state of New Jersey is finally taking matters into its own hands, in regards to the ongoing climate crisis. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the state announced a lawsuit against five major oil companies — ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, BP, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) — to hold them accountable for their environmental impacts.

Environmentalists hope New Jersey's climate change lawsuit will work in favor of the state and its people, and that other states follow suit.