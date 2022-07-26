Agricultural Pollution Triggers Toxic Algal Blooms, an Environmental Hazard

Agriculture negatively impacts the planet in more ways than one, between rampant deforestation, water waste, and animal abuse. But one of the worst aspects of farming is pesticide and herbicide usage. Unfortunately, chemicals frequently used in farming trigger toxic algal blooms, after making their way through the soil and eventually into the groundwater.

Now, scientists are pushing for policy changes — it's crucial to enforce tighter restrictions, to curb climate change before it's too late.