How Climate Change Powered Hurricane Ida's Path of Destruction

If you feel like you’ve seen hurricanes in the news a lot recently, you’re not wrong. As climate change has gotten worse over the past few decades, so have hurricanes. For instance, a 2013 study concluded that between 1975 and 2013, there was a significant increase in Category 4 and 5 hurricanes, occurring alongside significant increases in human-caused global heating, as per Yale Climate Connections .

And according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, the authors of various scientific studies predict that as the planet continues to heat up, hurricanes will become faster and wetter — and therefore more destructive.

The climate crisis is killing people by way of “natural” disasters such as Hurricane Ida. We have the power to put an end to the climate crisis — and to do so, we need the globe’s biggest governments to make some major changes.