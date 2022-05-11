Massive Great White Shark Named Ironbound Was Discovered off the Jersey Shore

Baby, there's a shark in the water... and it was recently spotted in New Jersey, of all places.

Just off the coast of the Jersey Shore, which attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every summer, a Great White Shark was discovered in the midst of its seasonal migration. The New Jersey Great White Shark, who has been appropriately named Ironbound, measures in at 12 feet, four inches in length, and weighs approximately 998 pounds — posing a potential hazard to those who surf in the area.