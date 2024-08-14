Home > Big Impact > News National Thrift Shop Day Is Good for the Planet and Your Wallet — How to Celebrate National Thrift Shop Day is an annual celebration honoring those secondhand shops. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 14 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: iStock

National Thrift Shop Day is an annual holiday set aside to celebrate all the perks and benefits of shopping secondhand. When this date rolls around each year, different resale organizations find new and unique ways to celebrate, sometimes even trying to bring more budget and eco-conscious shoppers into their stores.

Learn more about National Thrift Shop Day below, including what you can do to celebrate the holiday in 2024 and why thrifting is beneficial not to just individuals, but communities as a whole.

National Thrift Shop Day celebrates shopping for used items.

The origins of National Thrift Shop Day aren't well known, but it's believed that the day was created due to the changing views about shopping in secondhand stores — sometimes known as thrift stores, charity shops, or consignment stores. According to the National Today blog, during the Great Depression, these stores became more popular for shoppers who couldn't afford to shop at department stores. However, as a result, there was sometimes a stigma attached to shopping secondhand.

While there may still be a stigma associated with shopping for used items in some circles, lately it's become so popular that there are whole accounts on TikTok dedicated to videos of folks sharing their thrift store hauls.

That's why many people are excited about the awareness being raised by the holiday. "National Thrift Shop Day reminds people that there are sustainable alternatives to purchasing brand new, full-price items, and simply throwing out usable goods when they no longer serve you," Jeremy Keen, Director of ReStore Expertise Hub at Habitat for Humanity International, exclusively tells Green Matters via email.

When is National Thrift Shop Day 2024?

Folks can celebrate the 2024 National Thrift Shop Day on August 17. Onney Crawley of Goodwill Industries International exclusively tells Green Matters via email why her organization believes it's important to mark this date on the calendar each year. "National Thrift Shop Day is all about promoting the benefits of buying and donating secondhand goods — and there are many," she says.

"Thanks to eco-conscious and cost-conscious consumers, the resale market is booming," Crawley continues. "For Goodwill and other nonprofits, National Thrift Shop Day also is an important opportunity for us to talk about our mission. When you donate used goods to Goodwill, for example, you’re not just helping to create a more circular economy and providing affordable shopping opportunities, you’re also helping to fund life-changing career training and job placement programs for your neighbors."

Secondhand shopping isn't limited to clothes, either. Stores like the Habitat for Humanity ReStore have all types of home goods to help people furnish their shared spaces. "The merchandise is ever-changing, often including new and gently used furniture, appliances, lighting fixtures, home goods and building materials, typically priced at 30-50% off retail," Keen says.

How to celebrate National Thrift Shop Day.

When it comes to celebrating all that National Thrift Shop Day stands for, Crawley has a few suggestions. "To put it simply: Shop, donate, and share," she suggests, adding that she would also like to see people talking about all the different ways shopping at local thrift stores can benefit the community.

"Another unique way to observe National Thrift Shop Day would be to engage your friends, family, or colleagues to volunteer at a ReStore," Keen advises. "Volunteering can provide physical and mental health benefits, aid in team building, and is another way to support Habitat’s mission." Additionally, those who choose Habitat Restores help fund the construction and repair of affordable homes in communities where stores are located.

It's not just the community that stands to gain when you turn your attention away from retail shops in favor of secondhand spots. "Have candid conversations about how the incessant demand for new goods is putting a strain on the planet," Crawley encourages. She adds that when people buy secondhand, they become part of the "circular economy" which promotes reuse and keeps items in circulation instead of sending them to landfills.