These Are the 10 Best Thrift Stores in New Jersey for Any Kind of Shopper Part of the fun in thrifting is that you never know what you are going to find. Here are the best places to shop secondhand in New Jersey. By Eva Hagan Dec. 26 2023, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Source: iStock

When shopping for clothes nowadays, it’s becoming harder and harder to avoid fast fashion brands. Even brands that claim to be sustainable might not be what you think. However, one thing is for sure: buying clothing secondhand, no matter what brand it is, is better than buying clothing new, because it prevents another thing from heading to the landfill.

Luckily for you, thrift stores are becoming more popular and chances are you can find one to shop at no matter where you are. So, here are 10 of the best thrift stores in New Jersey.

Source: iStock

Thriftnicks

At 227 Paterson Ave, East Rutherford, N.J., Thriftnicks is a secondhand hotspot for miscellaneous goods, such as antiques, sports equipment, toys, and vintage fashion.

The Center Square

Located at 800 Main Street, Belmar, N.J., The Center Square prides itself as being “not your ordinary thrift shop.” That’s because in this store you can find all your usual thrift expectations of clothing, household decor, and random knick-knacks, but it’s run by a nonprofit that works to provide services for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Junior League of Summit

At 37 DeForest Avenue, Summit, N.J., Junior League of Summit is another shop with an important mission. All the funds from the bargain store, which sells clothing, toys, decorations, furniture, and more, are used to fund grants, scholarships, and projects to give back to women in the community.

Woodstock Vibes

At 3235 Route 94, Franklin, N.J., Woodstock Vibes is a high-end thrift shop known for hand-picked clothing items.

Thrift Shop of Hope

Located at 79 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, N.J., Thrift Shop of Hope is a secondhand shop with a variety of cool finds. If you are looking to see what it has lately, new arrivals are posted on Facebook.

Family Thrift Store of Howell, New Jersey

At 2929 US-9, Howell Township, N.J., the Family Thrift Store offers endless browsing of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, and accessories. You can find Family Thrifts in three locations in New Jersey.

Passaic Thrift

Located at 212 Madison St, Passaic, N.J., Passaic Thrift prides itself as a place to find high-end quality clothing. Another plus is that Passaic Thrift is known to be a clean and organized store.

Little Treasure Thrift Shop

At 2 Maple Ave, Montclair, N.J., Little Treasure Thrift Shop could be the place to find new vintage items. With secondhand treasures of every variety, you could be browsing forever in this store.

Independent Thrift shop

Located at 39 Kings Road, Madison, N.J., Independent Thrift Shop is a secondhand store where all the proceeds go to local charities. The store often has a paper bag sale, where you can buy anything that fits in a paper bag for a fixed price.

Westfield Service League Thrift Shop