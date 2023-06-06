Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Source: iStock Need a Break From Sightseeing? Check Out These Thrift Stores in Colorado Springs Shopping at thrift stores can be a great way to save money, and also put the planet first. Here are some of the best in Colorado Springs, Colo. By Eva Hagan Jun. 6 2023, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

In case you haven't heard, secondhand shopping is not only one of the best ways to find quality clothing at a cheap price, but it's also the most sustainable way to shop. And the best part is, from city to city, there is no telling what you will find. So, let's take a look at the best thrift stores in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Who Gives a SCRAP

At 810 Arcturus Drive, Who Gives a SCRAP is Colorado Springs donation-based scrap store. It carries art and craft supplies, as well as a mix of vintage items like books, games, and sewing patterns that will have you browsing for hours. Who Gives a SCRAP also hosts yoga classes, art swaps, studio classes, and more. It's basically every crafter's dream.

Ashley's Attic

Located at 708 North Weber Street inside a former Victorian-style home, Ashley's Attic is a mother-daughter-owned consignment boutique. Here you can find higher-end clothing items, like pieces from brands Kate Spade, Fossil, Free People, and Gucci at a fraction of the price. And although the shop's marketing is geared toward women, anyone with an eye for fashion can walk out of Ashley's Attic with a whole new look.

Arc Thrift Store

Although it's part of a chain, the Arc Thrift Store at 1830 West Uintah Street is still a thrifting spot worth checking out. The best thing about chain thrift stores is that they are huge, meaning that chances are, you'll find something that you like.

Electric Goodies

At 501 West Colorado Avenue, Electric Goodies has "funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all," per the shop's Instagram bio. If you are someone who loves color and hunting for vintage pieces, and supporting a small business that is women and queer-owned, Electric Goodies will not disappoint. The co-owners of Electric Goodies were former Goodwill co-workers, and wanted to create a secondhand store targeting Gen Z, which is why they have done most of their advertising over TikTok, per The Gazette.

Silver Key Thrift Store

Located at 1605 South Murray Boulevard, Silver Key Thrift Store has everything from books to clothing to furniture to Home Medical Equipment. Yes, you heard that right. Silver Key has a unique mission of helping seniors maintain independence by accepting and selling donated mobility aids and medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, lift chairs, etc.

Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique

At 3314 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique, is part of a nonprofit organization, Rescued Hearts, that funds its animal rescue groups through proceeds made from thrift store purchases and donations. It has all the necessities you can find at a regular thrift store, along with the occasional puppy walking around.

Take a Peak Consignment

Located at 5665 North Academy Boulevard, Take a Peak Consignment is secondhand furniture, art, and collectibles store. It's a great spot to find brand-name furniture for an affordable price, or a new statement piece. Take a Peak Consignment is also known for its wide variety of home accessories.

