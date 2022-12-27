Modern Slavery Expert Shares the Horrors of Cobalt Mining for EVs and Smartphones on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

“Throughout the whole history of slavery,” Kara told Rogan on the podcast, “never in human history has there been more suffering, that generated more profit, and was linked to the lives of more people around the world, ever, ever in history, than what’s happening in the Congo right now.”

On the pod, Kara explained that in the southeastern Congo, the cobalt industry forces laborers to dig for cobalt by hand on 12-hour shifts, dealing with horrific work conditions for payment of about $1 or $2 a day — even though the mineral is being used to power expensive iPhones, Teslas, and pretty much every single rechargeable electronic on the market.