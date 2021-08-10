What Is Regenerative Braking? Here’s Why It’s So Important to EV Drivers

Although it might sound complex, the concept of regenerative braking is pretty simple. Energy Education defines it as: "a type of kinetic energy recovery system that transfers the kinetic energy of an object in motion into potential or stored energy to slow the vehicle down, and as a result increases fuel efficiency." Basically, it's a feature that has you solely relying on the gas pedal as opposed to the brakes, as to not waste energy, but rather recover it. You still have a gas pedal, too, if you aren't convinced.

To gain speed using regenerative braking, you apply more pressure to the gas as you normally would. And to slow down, you progressively lift your foot off the gas, eventually lifting it off entirely to come to a full stop. The benefit of this is that it takes the kinetic energy of your car, which is moving, and converts it into stored energy. This not only saves energy that your car would expend from braking, but it actually takes some of it back. That said, it's a great way to avoid range anxiety.