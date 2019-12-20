New Battery Discovered That Could Eliminate the Need for Controversial Heavy Metals

Currently, a lot of the materials needed to make batteries must be mined, such as the heavy metals nickel and cobalt. The cobalt mining industry is quite controversial — as noted in a harrowing piece by The Guardian, at least 60 percent of the world's cobalt is mined in Central Africa, specifically in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Guardian reporter Siddharth Kara visited and "documented the horrors" of 31 mining sites in the area, which left him describing cobalt as being "smeared in misery and blood." Child laborers work for pennies a day to mine cobalt for our fancy electronics — a business model that is by no means sustainable.