New Battery Discovered That Could Eliminate the Need for Controversial Heavy Metals

While electric vehicles are often lauded for being zero-emission alternatives to gas-powered cars, the lithium-ion batteries used to power them (as well as our iPhones and other rechargeable devices) contain heavy metals that present significant environmental and humanitarian hazards. So, in pursuit of reducing the impact of rechargeable electronics, tech company IBM has discovered a new, potentially safer battery. IBM believes the battery could "transform the long-term sustainability of many elements of our energy infrastructure."

As explained in a blog post on IBM's website, researchers in IBM Research’s Battery Lab discovered the new battery by using three proprietary materials that have never been combined to create a battery before. The materials were extracted from seawater, which means they are non-toxic and do not involve mining. 