Game Warden Makes Heroic Rescue of Groundhog Found in Claw Machine

Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf had something a little extra special to offer visitors at the family fun center in August, when employees found a groundhog hidden amongst the prizes in a claw machine game. The Duncansville, Penn., location was buzzing with activity after the discovery of the fuzzy impostor amongst all those stuffed animals, prompting a call to local authorities for some assistance in dealing with the cute critter.

Keep reading to learn more about the groundhog found in a golf course claw machine, including the happy ending that saw him quickly (and safely) sprinting back into the wild.

A groundhog was found in a claw machine at a Pennsylvania golf course.

According to a Facebook post from a regional branch of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Game Wardens were called to the Blair County location after employees were shocked to find a stowaway groundhog in the claw machine. The curious critter had crawled under the machine, entering it through an opening at the bottom of the device. Once he got in, he couldn't get back out.

According to the post, when Warden Salvadore Zaffuto arrived on the scene, he quickly spotted the animal, who he says "scurried" under the stuffed animals for a bit before popping his head out to look at the commotion. Fortunately, neither Zaffuto nor the groundhog had to wait long for help. A representative from the vending machine company was able to quickly arrive on site and open the machine for the officer.

Zaffuto then captured the groundhog without incident, removing him from the golf course claw machine. Online, Facebook users joked that the furry creature had just become the "third most famous groundhog," a nod to the state's other two famous groundhogs — Punxsutawney Phil and Gus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The groundhog has been released back into the wild.