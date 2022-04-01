17 Years After Escaping Kansas Zoo, Pink Floyd the Flamingo Is Thriving in the Texas Wild

Considering humanity’s love of eating meat and visiting zoos, you wouldn’t think participating humans would care for animal-escapes-from-slaughterhouse-or-zoo stories — but for some reason, everyone loves these tales of animals claiming their own freedom.

And one such story that has been entertaining humans for 17 years just keeps getting better: A Kansas zoo’s escaped flamingo, who is named Pink Floyd, has just been spotted in the Texas wild — presumably in search of a "Great Gig in the Sky" that zoos simply do not allow flamingos.