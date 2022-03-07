In 2018, Michael Gold of The New York Times wrote a heartfelt story titled, Is Happy the Elephant Lonely? Free Her, the Bronx Zoo Is Urged. The story delves into her upbringing, why she's been alone in her enclosure for the last 14 years.

"... is Happy happy? It depends on whom you ask," Gold wrote. He also delved into a case that was filed by the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), urging the New York City zoo to release her and several other mammals to sanctuaries.