As You Would Imagine, the Environmental Impact of a Golf Course Is Sky-High

"Golf is not a celebration of nature," Richards continued. "It is the celebration of dominion over nature. It’s nature, but clean with trimmed, sterile green grass, less biodiversity, and plenty of alcohol. Humanity took nature and bulldozed the land into a board game so big they have to drive across it."

"The 20th century is over. It’s time we, as a society, admit that golf was a bad idea and move on."