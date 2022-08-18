Squashing Bugs is Gross — Here's How to Humanely Relocate Them, With Minimal Contact

Even though we love and respect (most) walks of life, it's never ideal to have bugs living inside of your home. Rent is expensive these days — so we definitely aren't looking to host any freeloaders.

But because different insect species play varying roles in our ecosystems, it's always better to humanely catch and relocate bugs, as opposed to squashing them. Plus, it generates less of a nasty mess you'll ultimately have to clean up later.