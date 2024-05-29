Home > Small Changes > Food Are Farmer's Fridge Vending Machine Meals Actually Good? What Reviews Say Farmer's Fridge is a vending machine company that is trying to provide fresh food on the go, but what do people really think of the company? By Lauren Wellbank May 29 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET Source: farmersfridge/Instagram

If you've been in a Costco or traveled through certain airports, you may have come across Farmer's Fridge products. The company was founded in 2013 with a mission to bring healthier food options to people who were either traveling or on the go using refrigerated vending machines (aka "Fridges" with a capital F) to get their food to the masses, making it easier to reach for something other than chips or a soda when you're looking for a quick bite while out and about.

But how do people really feel about the company's food and ease of access? Take a look at what I uncovered while digging into some Farmer's Fridge reviews to see whether folks are happy about the travel-friendly meal option.

Source: farmersfridge/Instagram

Is Farmer's Fridge good?

Whether or not you think Farmer's Fridge is good will vary depending on your definition of the word. The company does promise healthier alternatives to heavily processed foods — it mainly offers wraps, salads, and bowls that include fresh veggies, seafood, quinoa, and more — and distribute them by using self-proclaimed eco-friendly methods and materials.

Plus, the company's website says that it's focused on putting Fridges in areas where those types of meals are harder to come by, like airports, commercial office buildings, and hospitals. All of that sounds pretty good to me, but taste is subjective and sometime people still want to reach for those guilty pleasure foods, especially when they're stuck somewhere as stressful as work or a hospital.

Additionally, Farmer's Fridge is working towards circularity. After you've finished your meal, you can drop your jar back into a Fridge to be recycled (or just put them in your regular recycling bin).

What do the Farmer's Fridge reviews say?

Farmer's Fridge has a lot of good and bad reviews. For example, one person said they were very concerned over the salt content. The commenter said they worried that the sodium count was too high to be considered a healthy alternative, saying one of the salads they looked at had 870 milligrams of sodium, while a noodle dish contained over 1,000 milligrams of sodium.

Another person who reviewed a Farmer's Fridge chia bowl said in a TikTok video that while the process of ordering and mixing up the food was exciting, the food itself was just fair. User vikkiimarr's followers agreed with that assessment, with one person calling their experience with the company disappointing.

Another TikToker had a different take on their Farmer's Fridge meal after grabbing something at the airport. While thechinesevegan thought her noodle dish was good, she was more impressed by the price point and the number of vegan options available.

And then there's the folks like TikToker hailey.tester, who purchased a Farmer's Fridge dish for her work lunch. She and the people in the comments couldn't stop gushing about how much they love Farmer's Fridge meals, especially those who have access to at their local Costco like Hailey did. Having fresh prepackaged meals does take the guesswork out of what you're going to eat, and even better, it makes you less likely to blow your budget by buying pricey alternatives when you're on the go.