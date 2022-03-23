Former English Teacher Has Rescued Over 5,000 Animals Since Opening a Sanctuary (Exclusive)

Kathy Stevens never knew she would own an animal sanctuary — in fact, after about a decade of working as a high school English teacher, she was offered her dream job of principal at a new charter school. But something felt off, and she turned down the role. She spent a few months searching for a way to combine her love for animals with her “love for teaching and learning,” and eventually came up with the idea to start a teaching animal sanctuary.

From there, Catskill Animal Sanctuary was born, opening in upstate New York back in 2001.