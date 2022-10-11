Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change

Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.

But what will happen if climate change drives monkeys and lemurs from the trees?