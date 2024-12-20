Study Finds Squirrels in California May Be Dining on Other Rodents Environmental changes may be behind the change in the California squirrel's diet. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Dec. 20 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Shane Young/Unsplash

Squirrels may be known for their love of peanuts and their insatiable appetite for just about everything growing in your garden. In California, it sounds like some squirrels are giving into darker cravings and dining on their fellow rodents. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethology, squirrels in one county are adjusting their eating habits due to changes in their environment.

Publishers seem to think that this information highlights just how adaptable the creatures are and does a deep dive into what this may mean for their long-term survival as the world continues to see various changes, including those that involve the climate and the environment. You can learn more about the study (and the meat-eating squirrels) below.

A study reveals California ground squirrels have started eating meat.

Researchers from the Long-Term Behavioral Ecology of California Ground Squirrels Project have been watching the California rodents long before publishing their research. They've observed California ground squirrels behaving in uncommon ways, including hunting and killing smaller rodents. While this behavior isn't completely unheard of, it is considered rare among this species, which is what prompted the experts to take notice in the first place.

According to SF Gate, it's also how the squirrels interacted with the animals they were eating. Some chased and beheaded voles, which were experiencing a population boom within the squirrel territories.

The official report, which was published on Dec. 18, 2024 in the Journal of Ethology, says that squirrels have been witnessed chasing voles living in Briones Regional Park, which is located in Contra Costa County. One of the study's head writers spoke to CNN about the discovery, noting how big of a deal it was to witness this change in squirrel behavior.

"This research radically changes our perception of squirrels, one of the most familiar mammals in the world,” University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Jennifer Smith told the publication. “In the face of human insults such as climate change and drought, these animals are resilient and have the potential to adapt to live in a changing world,” she continued.

According to CNN, these ubiquitous animals are especially good for animal observation because of how easy they are to catch. They're also awake during daylight hours, which makes life easier for the researchers. While the news that the squirrels have been spotted feasting on voles may sound concerning to some, scientists say it's quite normal to see these animals adjust their diets as needed.

Smith adds that squirrels adapting is a sign these creatures are likely to thrive as their ecosystem continues to be disrupted. "Animals can either adapt or go extinct in a human-impacted world," Smith told CNN. “These animals are showing us the incredible resilience of some species and by studying these processes we can offer meaningful insights for conservation."

Are California ground squirrels invasive?

The ground squirrel may be very common in California, but their presence isn't always welcome. That's becauseCalifornia ground squirrels are considered extremely invasive, and they have been identified as a pest by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.