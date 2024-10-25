Home > Small Changes > Home How to Drive Squirrels Out of Your Attic — Humanely Ensure you have proper attire, such as gloves and a mask, before proceeding. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 25 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Unnecessary human intervention in nature, like feeding squirrels, can lead them to appear in unwanted or unsafe places, like your houses's attic. If you find yourself with squirrels in your attic, do not panic, as there are ways you can safely and effectively remove them and get them back into nature.

If wildlife has taken up residence in your home, it is recommended to contact a professional who can safely relocate the squirrel. However, if a professional isn't immediately available, keep reading for tips to safely and humanely remove a squirrel from your attic yourself.

Open a window in the attic.

According to The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), when squirrels are loose inside a house, start with the simplest and least invasive option. With companion animals and children safe in another room, open the window of the attic to encourage the squirrel to jump out of the window and on to a grassy area outside. Per HSUS, squirrels can jump from a second story window. Just be sure that concrete isn't directly below the window.

Live-capture traps are a humane option that won't harm the squirrel in your attic.

According to Architectural Digest, a live-capture trap with peanut butter bait is a humane method to entice the squirrel into a enclosure, which allows you to safely bring the squirrel outside. In the cage pictured above, the squirrel can safely observe his surroundings, his oxygen supply isn't limited, and he can be safely relocated outside by an adult.

Once the squirrel is inside the live-capture trap, be sure to wear strong gloves and attire as you reenter the attic to transport the squirrel outside. Research ahead of time where the best location is to relocate the squirrel, as you want to ensure both the squirrel's safety from predators and avoid having the squirrel reenter your home.

Natural squirrel repellants also discourage squirrels from overstaying their welcome.

This strategy serves the dual purpose of discouraging a squirrel from staying in your attic and preventing future squirrels from entering. Per Architectural Digest, squirrels are opposed to apple cider vinegar, peppermint, black pepper, and garlic.

You can also try soaking a rag in a mixture of these ingredients and placing it near the entry to the attic to deter future squirrels, per the article. We prefer this method over a commercial squirrel repellant, as the goal is to safely get the squirrel back into nature without harm.

Put on a radio or podcast to drive the squirrel out of the attic.

According to NJ Pest Control, a squirrel's fear of human interaction can be leveraged to usher them out of the attic. Get out your radio, a smart device, or Bluetooth speaker that can be adjusted to play talk radio or a podcast. Per the company, the sound of humans talking can be a natural deterrent sufficient enough to drive the squirrel out of the attic.