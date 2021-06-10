6 Effective and Natural Tips for Keeping Squirrels Out of the Garden

Squirrels are prey animals, and dogs, cats, owls, hawks, and other such animals know it. The squirrels are smart enough to know this as well, and they tend to steer clear of homes near raptor nests or with outside cats. According to Bonnie Plants, dogs can even be trained to chase squirrels when they are out in the yard. Pee from predators like wolves or other predators is also a good repellent and it can be bought online.