DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Perfect for Your BFF

Every February 14th, romantic partners express their feelings for one another by exchanging Valentine's Day gifts. While the romantics and love birds of the world get most of the attention these days, they aren't the only ones celebrating. Thanks to the television show Parks & Recreation, Galentine's Day, where friends show their besties some love on February 13, has become extremely popular as well.

What's a better way to tell your BFF how much you care than by making them a DIY Valentine (or Galentine) gift to treasure? Keep reading to see our list of five DIY gifts you can make for your bestie ahead of Valentine's Day.

Make a DIY card to show them how much you care.

If you have a printer, you can make these tongue-in-cheek Valentines from TikToker @gabbysgiftguide. She has an easy-to-follow explainer in her video, including exactly how you'll need to pose so that you can look like you're holding a lollypop out for your BFF in a card that says, "Life would suck without you."

Turn a piece of metal twine into a ring.

If you want something your friend can have with her every day, consider making a simple heart ring. You can find a how-to on the Maize Hutton blog, which breaks down everything from the supplies you'll need to the process of putting it together. All you'll need is a cute container to tuck it into, and presto, you'll have the perfect gift for your jewelry-loving BFF.

Turn paint swatches into an adorable bookmark.

If your best friend is an avid reader, you may want to check out this bookmark tutorial from TikTok user @rina.hutson. The great part of this DIY project is that it won't cost you a thing if you have some basic crafting supplies, including a hole punch and a bit of string to make the tassels for your bookmark. Opt for the traditional pinks and reds of the holiday, or personalize the bookmark using your best friend's favorite colors.

Make a no-sew heart pillow.

You don't need to have any sewing skills to make your best friend a no-sew pillow. Instead, all you need is access to some fabric, sharp scissors, and some stuffing. Pro tip: this is a great way to use your leftover fabric scraps if you sew a lot. Then, you can follow the directions on the Fab Art DIY blog to put your pillow together.

Give your friend a DIY Ring Pop.

If you live near a Dollar Tree, you can copy the adorable design from TikTok user @julianna_claire. She uses a pair of plastic bowls, a foam wreath form, and a few other accessories from the discount retailer to make an oversized replica of the famed candy. But, instead of handing off the ring itself, she uses it as a container to hold a bunch of little gifts for her bestie. Watch her video to see how she puts it together before making a supply run.