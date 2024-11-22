Home > Small Changes > Living Have You Seen a Rainbow Lately? Here Are 5 Spiritual Interpretations of This Weather Phenomenon Take pride in your encounter with this beautiful symbol. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 22 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: iStock

One of the most popular natural phenomenons humans can experience, seeing a rainbow sparks joy in most onlookers, especially after a gloomy day of bad weather. It's no wonder rainbows have been adopted as a meaningful symbol amongst educational institutions, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and others. If you come across such a unique and wondrous spectacle in the sky, what does it mean spiritually?

Various cultures have assigned deep spiritual meaning to weather events and other wonders of the sky throughout history. Here is a guide to five interpretations of what it means, spiritually, when you come across a rainbow.

A double rainbow could symbolize good luck coming your way.

A double rainbow is an interesting and unique occurrence in nature. According to Parade, a double rainbow is a sign that good luck and prosperity are forthcoming.

Per Parade, a double rainbow occurs when refracted light is reflected twice. Because of the nature of this rare event, it's easy to see why many believe that observing a double rainbow may portend good luck, fortune, and wealth in the future.

Seeing a rainbow can inspire hope for a new beginning.

Seeing a rainbow can instill hope and be a harbinger of a new beginning, according to mindbodygreen. If you feel lost and like positive thoughts have been abandoned, perhaps the beauty of a rainbow can inspire you that a fresh, new path awaits you. Be prepared for a transformative time, as the rainbow's appearance ushers in a new period of your life.

"The rainbow encourages spiritual growth and never stops seeking the end of the self. The rainbow reminds us of the infinite possibilities that come with living in our magical world," reiki master teacher and podcast host Maggie Wilson told mindbodygreen.

Rainbows are a joyous symbol of love.

Whether you're alone or with a romantic partner and see a rainbow, it's a great sign of an abundance of love in your life. According to mindbodygreen, seeing a rainbow can be a sign of love in multiple ways. Perhaps a loved one recently passed, you are on a journey of self-improvement and self-love, or you are wondering if you will ever find your soulmate. If a rainbow appears, consider it a great sign.

"Rainbows are a symbol of love and following what the heart wants. For couples, rainbows signify happiness and joy for their future," Wilson told mindbodygreen.

Various cultures see rainbows as spiritual bridges.

As the California Physics website explains, some Native Americans view rainbows as a bridge connecting the physical world with spirits from beyond. Hindu followers, on the other hand, saw rainbows as a more threatening symbol from which lightning emanated toward anyone who threatened the safety and autonomy of their land.

Furthermore, per California Physics, residents of Honduras and Nicaragua viewed rainbows as a means for demons to hide and obscure their identity. Meanwhile, Norse mythology holds that rainbows connected the physical world to Asgard.

Rainbows symbolize our spiritual connection with lost companion animals.

