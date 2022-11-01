On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows

Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful.

A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly isn't a valid reason to celebrate global warming, it's an intriguing phenomenon that will certainly keep us entertained, until policymakers finally take action against the ongoing climate crisis.