Taking a Hot Girl Walk May Be the Healthiest Choice You Make Today

Whether you regularly scroll through TikTok or watch YouTube videos, you've likely heard Gen-Z influencers refer to their "hot girl walks." The phrase, which has been adapted by many health-minded folks, refers to the act of strutting your stuff for an extended period of time, while blasting your favorite tunes, and of course, while looking like a total bombshell.

And while it may not be as vigorous as running, the benefits of hot girl walks are evidently endless.