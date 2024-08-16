Home > Small Changes > Living A Super Blue Moon Could Be Cause for Reflection and Big Changes in Your Life Are you ready for the super blue moon? By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 16 2024, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: iStock

When a full moon hangs in the night sky, many naturally look up to admire its beauty. Not only dues a full moon illuminate the earth below it, but some believe that it shines a light on some more spiritual aspects of our lives.

That belief is doubly true for the super blue moon, the rare lunar occurrence that happens every 10 to 20 years. Find out more about the celestial event, including when you can expect to see the next super blue moon, by reading below.

Source: iStock

What is the spiritual meaning of a super blue moon?

People are excited about the upcoming super blue moon, mostly because of just how rare it is. Because of the event's rarity, many in spiritual circles are also interested in what that kind of singularity could mean for their lives.

For example, according to Well+Good, the 2024 supermoon will be in Aquarius, a fixed air sign. That means people may feel a bit more reflective during this year's supermoon and likely to focus on themes like the future, values that are important to them, and being grounded in community. Not only that, but Well+Good suggests it's also a good time to talk about your boundaries, especially if you're not normally feeling heard.

There are plenty of scientific significances to super blue moons as well.

USA Today explains that this moon will be 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger than your standard moon, which happens because it's the point at which the moon is closest to the Earth, giving us a much better view of its crater-covered surface since it will be just 226,000 miles away. If you want to see the Earth's satellite when it's in its full glory you might want to take a short work break — it won't reach its closest point until 2:26 p.m. EST.

Don't expect the moon to actually appear blue when you look up at the sky. The misnomer comes from an expression used in the 16th century, according to Britannica, when people would say "the moon is blue" to describe something once thought impossible, just like experiencing two full moons in a month, or four in a single season.

When will the next super blue moon occur?

After the super blue moon on Aug. 19, 2024, the next super blue moon isn't expected to occur until 2037, according to NASA. The previous super blue moon occurred in August 2023.