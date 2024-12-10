How Much Is Too Much When It Comes to Infrared Light Exposure? The amount of time will vary depending on a few variables, including the strength of the light. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 10 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Jenn/Unsplash

You may know that light happens on a spectrum and contains several different colored waves, each of which can produce different effects on human health. One of the most popular wellness trends, for example, is called red light therapy. But infrared light, produced by infrared waves, is an electromagnetic light that produces heat instead of visible light, prompting concerns about whether you could end up damaging your skin instead of rejuvenating it.

So, how long is too long to expose your skin to infrared light? Well, the answer varies slightly based on the strength of the infrareds as well as your own personal health history. Keep reading to learn more about infrared light exposure.

How long should you expose skin to infrared light?

With the availability of personal infrared light treatment tools, many people may question how much time they should be using their lightbars and face masks. According to Infraredi, which produces consumer products, there's no blanket statement that will apply to all people at all levels of exposure.

For example, the company makes near-infrared light therapy devices, and they're manufactured specifically for at-home use to treat many conditions, including hair growth and pain relief. These light systems are okay for up to 10 minutes daily, a few times a week.

That said, near-infrared devices and those that boast red light therapy capabilities aren't the same as true infrared lights, which have a much stronger electromagnetic wave and can produce uncomfortable heat levels over time.

Can infrared light cause skin cancer?

The stronger waves are known for penetrating the skin more deeply than weaker near-infrared wavelengths, which are used in cosmetic products. According to Pennsylvania Dermatology Specialists, higher levels of infrared exposure — like those used in infrared saunas — may produce more radiation than lower doses, which can cause skin damage but not skin cancer.

Skin cancer is more commonly caused by UV radiation. While also on the electromagnetic spectrum, UV radiation isn't found in infrared or near-infrared light. However, the Pennsylvania Dermatology Specialists website explains that infrared light exposure isn't without its risks. Not only can it speed up aging in some instances, but the heat produced by these types of skincare treatments and saunas may not be appropriate for all people.