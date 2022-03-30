Where to See the Northern Lights in the U.S., for the Ultimate Light Show

Space weather physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov tweeted about the upcoming phenomenon, and she seems excited, to say the least.

"Fast Hit or Slow? An Earth-directed #solarstorm is on its way to Earth, but NASA & NOAA predictions disagree on impact time," she tweeted on Monday. "NASA says the impact will be near midnight on March 28, but NOAA believes 18 hours earlier. Either way #aurora could reach to mid-latitudes."