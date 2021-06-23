7 Home Remedies for Healing Sunburn, Naturally

We all know that preventing sunburn means applying and reapplying sunscreen for as long as you plan to be in the sun’s path. Not doing so can cause skin damage, advanced aging, and increase your risk of skin cancer. Still, despite your best efforts, you might end up with a sunburn now and again. Sunburn heals easily enough, but the process is almost always hot, itchy, and painful. Luckily, we’re here to teach you how to heal sunburn, naturally. Keep reading to find out how!