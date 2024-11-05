Home > Small Changes > Living Is There an Environmentally Friendly Way to Dispose of Paper Towels? It is not friendly on drains to flush paper towels. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 5 2024, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: iStock

While we know that there are some ways to improve your green routine, including switching to reusable paper towels, are paper towels at least compostable? We answer these questions and more below to help you cultivate a lifestyle that limits your carbon footprint.

Source: iStock

Can you flush paper towels?

No, do not flush paper towels. According to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, paper towels and paper napkins must be disposed of properly, which includes avoiding flushing them down the drain. Doing so, per the source, has a two-fold effect that hurts all involved. Flushing paper towels clogs not just the District's pipes, but the pipes in your home as well, leaving you with a potentially costly plumbing repair.

Those with septic tanks are also advised never to flush a paper towel down the drain, per Realtor.com. “Even though these items may seem flushable, they don’t break down in the septic system. When they make their way into your tank, they adhere to the concrete and make it very difficult for the system to run properly,” South Fork Septic Owner John Parry tells the website.

Additionally, per the tree- and plastic-free paper brand Reel Paper, flushing paper towels could cause what is known as a "fatberg." This is a costly, rock-hard blockage caused by non-biodegradable sources — like paper towels.

Source: iStock

Can you compost paper towels?

As long as the paper towel is comprised of compost-friendly materials, then yes, some paper towel brands can be composted. Typically, the paper towel brand will note if it can be composted on the packaging. Some of the attributes of compostable paper towels include those that avoid dyes, bleaching, and harsh chemicals during the production process. If you are unsure if the paper towel brand can be composted, it can be helpful to contact the brand directly.

Paper towels like those from Reel Paper, which are made from bamboo, are indeed compostable. Furthermore, compostable paper towels do not utilize inks and dyes and do not bleach the product, all of which might render the product unfit for composting.