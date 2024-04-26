Home > Small Changes > Home Forget Flushing Extra Cash and Natural Resources! Here are 7 of the Best Eco-Friendly Flushing Toilets According to the U.S. EPA, switching to a WaterSense-labeled toilet model can save a family 13,000 gallons of water and over $140 annually. By Bianca Piazza Apr. 26 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET Source: iStock

We're sure you've read Tarō Gomi's children's classic Everyone Poops, and that poop has to go somewhere. Finding ways to be sustainable in the loo can be a challenge, as the process involves using Mother Earth's resources and creating some kind of waste, pun intended. We've written about polarizing reusable toilet "paper" and composting toilets, but it's perfectly understandable if a person wants to keep sacred bathroom rituals fairly conventional.

Thankfully, flushing toilets have come a long way! According to the Alliance for Water Efficiency, toilets made before 1980 used 5 to 7 gallons per flush. Some older models used eight gallons per flush. Today, U.S. federal law demands that all toilets manufactured in the U.S. use 1.6 gallons per flush maximum. However, EPA WaterSense certified toilets use a maximum of just 1.28 gallons per flush.

These innovative water-saving toilet models only flush what's necessary.

As per the EPA, if all U.S. toilets were replaced with WaterSense-labeled models, this move could save 360 billion gallons of water annually. If you're looking to upgrade your bathroom and be part of the change, check out our list of the best eco-friendly flushing toilets!

HOROW One-Piece 0.8/1.28 GPF Dual Flush Elongated High-Efficiency WaterSense Toilet

Compliant with the ADA and U.S. EPA WaterSense criteria, this HOROW dual flush toilet is a reasonably priced option in the eco-toilet arena. Made of stain- and acid-resistant vitreous china, this sleek toilet also boasts a MaP (Maximum Performance) score of 1000 grams, so you can count on a powerful flush at just 0.8/1.28 GPF (gallons per flush).

TOTO Carlyle II One-Piece Elongated 1.28 GPF Universal Height Skirted Toilet

A blog post from Artemisia — a net-zero-energy, solar-powered cabin in Washington — claims the TOTO Carlyle II is better than dual flush toilets. The Artemisia team adore its patented high-efficiency Tornado Flush flushing system and its CEFIONTECT glaze, which prevents solids from sticking to the bowl, therefore reducing additional flushing. Plus, the elegant potty meets EPA WaterSense standards as well as well as CEC (California Energy Commission) and CALGreen requirements.

Glacier Bay Two-Piece 1.1/1.6 GPF High Efficiency Dual Flush Complete Elongated Toilet

With 4.4 out of five stars and over 7,500 reviews on Home Depot's website, this Glacier Bay throne is a great budget WaterSense certified toilet. Made of vitreous china and featuring a "chrome-plated, top-mounted flush button," this toilet makes saving water simplistic and affordable.

VOVO 1.0/1.6 GPF Dual Flush Smart Bidet Toilet

On House Beautiful's list of "The Best Smart Toilets to Make Your Bathroom Feel Infinitely More Luxurious," the VOVO Dual Flush Smart Bidet Toilet was named the most eco-friendly option. You won't have to do any of the work, as this fancy pants potty features an automatic water-saving dual-flush system, UV sterilization, a heated seat, auto deodorization, a built-in air dryer, and "rectum cleansing and turbo wash" functions. The bidet functions can even help cut down on toilet paper use!

Kohler Wellworth Classic Two-Piece 1.28 GPF Single Flush Elongated Toilet

The Kohler Wellworth Classice 1.28 GPF single flusher is a water-saving version of the company's original Wellworth, which released in 1936 with a whopping 7 gallons per flush. The latest model only uses 1.28 gallons per flush. Bob Vila likes this eco-friendly option for its powerful Class Five canister flushing system and easy-to-install two-piece design. Unfortunately, the seat and supply line come separately.

Duravit ME by Starck 0.8/1.28 GPF Dual Flush Floor Mounted One-Piece Elongated Toilet

The Duravit ME by Starck Dual Flush Floor Mounted Toilet is part of the company's versatile Duravit X Philippe Starck line "that appeals to every style." This one-piece ceramic toilet features a WonderGliss coating that repels dirt and limescale and is WaterSense certified, using 20 percent less water than current standard models. It should be noted, the seat and the in-wall tank are not included.

Niagara Stealth Two-Piece 0.8 GPF Ultra-High-Efficiency Single Flush Elongated Toilet

