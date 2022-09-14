NRDC Releases 2022's Annual 'Issue With Tissue' Report, Ranking the Most Eco-Friendly Toilet Papers

Every year, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) publishes its annual Issue with Tissue report, which helps consumers shop for the best eco-friendly toilet paper out there, by giving various toilet paper brands grades on a scale of A to F.

In total, the report evaluated 60 toilet paper brands. Though the report primarily focuses on toilet paper, this year, it looked at a total of 142 tissue products across three product categories: toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues.