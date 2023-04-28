Home > Small Changes > Living Source: ISTOCK Calling All New Gardeners: Learn by Listening to the Best Gardening Podcasts If you want to expand your gardening repertoire, you have to start listening to the best gardening podcasts. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 28 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Even if you’re a seasoned expert when it comes to gardening, there’s always something left to learn. The internet gives us access to tons of informational content, including the best gardening podcasts — we might as well take advantage of it. Podcasts are a great way to take in new information. You can enjoy them while you’re relaxing at home, on a walk, or even when you’re outside gardening.

‘The Beginner’s Garden’

Source: ISTOCK

If you’re not a seasoned gardener and still have a lot to learn, The Beginner’s Garden might be a good podcast to check out. The host, Jill McSheehy, is a fellow gardener herself and she strives to share general gardening tips and information, along with easy-to-understand resources.

These episodes typically range between 15 minutes to over an hour, making it easy to choose one based on how much time you have available. Each episode covers a different topic too, so one day you might learn all about growing tomatoes but the next day might be about budgeting.

‘A Way To Garden’

For a shorter listening experience, tune into Margaret Roach’s A Way to Garden. Each episode is around 25 minutes and covers various topics within the gardening world, sometimes even with an exciting guest.

The show has won a number of different awards and accolades, including being included in a “top five gardening podcast” list by The Guardian. This podcast is perfect for those longing to learn about more unique topics, like wildscapes, ujamaa seeds, and eco-friendly gardening clean-up. With topics like those, this show is sure to keep you entertained!

‘Backyard Gardens’

Every week, Ben Gardner and Batavia Choctaw host Backyard Gardens. In these hour-long episodes, they talk about everything, from their personal gardening goals to which mistakes you should avoid while working in your own garden.

Gardner and Choctaw share knowledge from their own experiences, as well as research they’ve done. About once a month, a guest will featured on the show — this is typically someone who will be able to expand the audience’s repertoire. Both beginners and experts will be able to enjoy and learn from this show.

‘BBC Gardeners World Magazine Podcast’

If you’re someone who doesn’t have much time or simply enjoys listening to shorter episodes, the BBC Gardeners World Magazine Podcast is great. The team from BBC explores all kinds of interesting topics, such as what plants are best in the shade, the best British gardens, and what essentials you should have in your shed.

Many of the episodes are 10 to 20 minutes long, ensuring that they won’t take up too much of your time. Exciting guests are featured frequently, so be sure to tune in.

‘Epic Gardening: Daily Growing Tips & Advice’

On Epic Gardening: Daily Growing Tips and Advice, urban gardener Kevin Espiritu gives you all the essential knowledge you need in 20 minutes or less. This popular show discusses topics like low-cost pest control, organic farming, germinating seeds, and the different types of greenhouses.

