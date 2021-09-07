What Makes Heirloom Tomatoes So Unique and Colorful?

Heirloom tomatoes are so colorful because they have been genetically and agriculturally engineered that way. According to Waves in the Kitchen , the skin and interior of the tomatoes are encoded in the genetic ancestry of that particular variety of tomato. Different pigments found in two or three different species of tomato ancestor could be combined over time via cross-germination to create a specifically-colored tomato, though the process can take many seasons of trial and error to get right.

Of course, not every different type of heirloom tomato is going to look exactly the same. Even if the seeds of a specific heirloom tomato are engineered to create a red inside and a purplish/yellow outside, they might not come out the same way each time. There could be different patches on the outside, bleeds of color on the inside, and so on. Heirloom tomatoes aren’t engineered to be homogenous; they are bred to be the best they can be — but nature is always left as the deciding factor.