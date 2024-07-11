Home > Small Changes > Home Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Shop These Nontoxic Small Kitchen Appliances Now Shop these early Prime Day deals on brand name, best-selling air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and more — up to 60 percent off. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 11 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo, Amazon

Wondering what goes on sale on Prime Day, being held July 16 through July 17, 2024? The answer is literally millions of deals in all of Amazon's departments, although some categories lead the Prime Day charge year after year in terms of both discounts and popularity. Among the top categories this year, like every year without fail, will likely be small kitchen appliances — most notably, the consistently best-selling Instant Pot multi-cooker, which made a splash on Prime Day 2016 and has been become one of Prime Day's mainstays each year since.

The Instant Pot transformed the way people cook and opened the door to even more Prime Day kitchen sensations, like air fryers and coffee makers. But, as we discussed in our guide to responsible Amazon Prime Day shopping, navigating this massive shopping event as a conscious consumer can feel like a bit of a landmine — especially as it pertains to small kitchen appliances. Are the plastic parts safe? Is that little kitchen gadget actually an energy vampire? There are legitimate concerns.

We dug through Amazon's early Prime Day deals to find the best nontoxic, sustainable-as-possible small appliances, so you can partake in Prime Day savings without compromising your values. And yes, you can shop all of these deals right now.

Air fryer multi-cooker deals — up to 50 percent off

Count on air fryers to be top performers during Amazon Prime Day 2024, just like they have been in years prior. Air fryers typically use less energy compared to traditional ovens because they cook food faster using concentrated heat and a smaller cooking space. They also require little to no oil, resulting in less cooking oil waste. These little powerhouses make your food healthier, too. Air frying can reduce the fat content of fried foods by up to 75 percent compared to traditional deep frying while retaining more of its nutrients. Air frying can also prevent the formation of carcinogens often linked to traditional frying.

None of the air fryers below contain food-facing plastic or non-stick coatings like Teflon, which can release toxic fumes at high temperatures or introduce toxins to your food when scratched. Instead, they use either ceramic or stainless steel food surfaces.

Coffee maker deals — up to 40 percent off

Many coffee makers use plastic parts that can contain BPA (Bisphenol A) and phthalates, chemicals that are known endocrine disruptors and carcinogens that can leach into the coffee. Some coffee makers with warming plates or internal components may use non-stick coatings such as Teflon (PTFE). If these coatings are scratched or overheated, they can release toxic fumes. And unfortunately, one of Prime Day's top-selling coffee makers is the Keurig, which uses single-use coffee pods.

Fortunately, there are plenty of coffee makers that don't involve single-use pods, and are made frmo plastic-free materials like stainless steel, glass, ceramic, and porcelain coffee. Amazon is running early Prime Day deals on French presses, pour-over carafes, drip coffee makers with insulated carafes and auto shut-off features for energy efficiency, and a sustainably made cold brewer.

Blender deals — up to 60 percent off

These sustainable blenders are designed to minimize environmental impact through the use of durable materials, energy-efficient motors, and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. These blenders all use BPA-free plastic as well as stainless steel blades. We found five great options, including two personal-sized blenders that use rechargeable batteries.

Blender deals — up to 36 percent off

Love your beverages ice cold? A portable ice maker is a standalone devices specifically designed for ice production. It's typically more compact and can produce ice quickly. Portable ice makers usually consume less power than the ice maker built into your fridge when you consider that they churn out a lot of ice all at once, after which you can unplug the appliance. The portable ice makers below are all made with BPA-free plastic.