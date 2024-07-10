Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare 25 Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals on Our Favorite Nontoxic Products Shop these vegan and cruelty-free early Prime Day beauty deals on Amazon's top products for face, body, hair, and nails. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 10 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Amazon

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Article continues below advertisement

5 best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals:

For your face: Garnier Micellar Water

The GOAT of face-cleansing product, in my humble opinion, is Garnier Micellar Water, which is on sale in a two-pack right now. Micellar water is a gentle, cleansing liquid I use to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from my face before washing it with facial cleanser. It contains micelles, which are tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules suspended in water. These micelles attract and lift away impurities without drying out the skin.

Article continues below advertisement

More early Prime Day deals on face products:

For your body: EOS Shea Better Body Lotion

Sustainable sourced shea butter is the main star of this lightweight, vegan body lotion by EOS that smells like coconut and hibiscus flower. It's hypoallergenic so it's great even for sensitive skin, and it's PETA-certified as a cruelty-free product.

Article continues below advertisement

More early Prime Day deals on body products:

For your hair: Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

Castor oil is having a major moment as an all-natural moisturizer and strengthener for hair (and skin), and some studies show it can even help encourage hair growth. Amazon shoppers are having excellent experiences with Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, so much so that it has more than 77,000 perfect reviews. The organic, cold-pressed oil is more than 30 percent off.

Article continues below advertisement

More early Prime Day deals on hair products:

For your nails: Nailtopia Plant-Based Chip Free Nail Lacquer

As we learn more about why traditional nail polishes can be more harmful (many of them actually contain formaldehyde), we dig deeper into the world of nontoxic nail care and end up with a brand like Nailtopia. The company promises that its nail polishes are free of harsh and harmful ingredients, as well as being fully vegan and cruelty-free. Nailtopia polish is on sale in a slew of colors, and in this trendy light blue hue, it's on sale early for Prime Day! For long-lasting results, use a vegan base coat first.

Article continues below advertisement

More early Prime Day deals on nail products:

For sun protection: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses CC Color + Correct with SPF 30

One of the biggest beauty flexes is being excellent at protecting your skin from the sun, and Andalou's Color Correct Cream with SPF 30 is the perfect multitasker to create a barrier against UV rays while evening out your skin tone. It's a hydrating formula infused with stem cells, pomegranate seed oil, and other natural, non-GMO ingredients, and it's reef-safe and cruelty-free.

More early Prime Day deals on sun protection products