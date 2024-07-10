25 Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals on Our Favorite Nontoxic Products
Shop these vegan and cruelty-free early Prime Day beauty deals on Amazon's top products for face, body, hair, and nails.
The buildup to Amazon Prime Day 2024 is chock full of beauty deals. In the days and weeks leading up to Amazon's online super sale — which you should only shop seldomly and sustainably; don't miss Green Matters' guide to responsible Prime Day shopping here — I see tons of best-selling beauty items at 30 percent off or more. Now that non-toxic beauty products are beginning to go mainstream, best-selling vegan, organic, and cruelty-free brands happen to be leading the charge when it comes to early Amazon Prime Day deals this year. As a beauty product aficionado and seasoned Prime Day deal hunter, I've got the dirt on all the best of them.
5 best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals:
Best for face: Garnier Micellar Water ($18, was $24)
Best for body: EOS Shea Better Body Lotion ($7, was $11)
Best for hair: Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil ($10, was $15)
Best for nails: Nailtopia Plant-Based Chip Free Nail Lacquer ($8, was $10)
Best for sun protection: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses CC Color + Correct with SPF 30 ($15, was $20).
For your face: Garnier Micellar Water
The GOAT of face-cleansing product, in my humble opinion, is Garnier Micellar Water, which is on sale in a two-pack right now. Micellar water is a gentle, cleansing liquid I use to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from my face before washing it with facial cleanser. It contains micelles, which are tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules suspended in water. These micelles attract and lift away impurities without drying out the skin.
More early Prime Day deals on face products:
COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask ($14, was $18)
ANUA Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil ($16, was $20)
Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Everyday Face Cleanser ($12, was $15)
Pacifica Beauty Glowing Makeup Remover Wipes ($4, was $7).
For your body: EOS Shea Better Body Lotion
Sustainable sourced shea butter is the main star of this lightweight, vegan body lotion by EOS that smells like coconut and hibiscus flower. It's hypoallergenic so it's great even for sensitive skin, and it's PETA-certified as a cruelty-free product.
More early Prime Day deals on body products:
Pure Biology Exfoliating Probiotic Body Scrub ($13.50, was $21)
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask ($17, was $25)
Seaweed Bath Co. Hydrate Body Wash ($9, was $14.50)
Pure Body Naturals Sweet Almond Oil ($14, was $18).
For your hair: Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil
Castor oil is having a major moment as an all-natural moisturizer and strengthener for hair (and skin), and some studies show it can even help encourage hair growth. Amazon shoppers are having excellent experiences with Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, so much so that it has more than 77,000 perfect reviews. The organic, cold-pressed oil is more than 30 percent off.
More early Prime Day deals on hair products:
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Milk Detangle Elixir ($8, was $12)
AROMATICA Rosemary Root Enhancer ($14, was $18)
ACURE Curiously Clarifying Shampoo ($6, was $10)
Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar ($11, was $20).
For your nails: Nailtopia Plant-Based Chip Free Nail Lacquer
As we learn more about why traditional nail polishes can be more harmful (many of them actually contain formaldehyde), we dig deeper into the world of nontoxic nail care and end up with a brand like Nailtopia. The company promises that its nail polishes are free of harsh and harmful ingredients, as well as being fully vegan and cruelty-free. Nailtopia polish is on sale in a slew of colors, and in this trendy light blue hue, it's on sale early for Prime Day! For long-lasting results, use a vegan base coat first.
More early Prime Day deals on nail products:
C CARE Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil ($7, was $13)
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream ($9, was $11)
ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes ($5, was $6)
Handmade Heroes Strengthener 8% Colloidal Oat Cuticle Oil Pen 2 pen set ($10, was $18).
For sun protection: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses CC Color + Correct with SPF 30
One of the biggest beauty flexes is being excellent at protecting your skin from the sun, and Andalou's Color Correct Cream with SPF 30 is the perfect multitasker to create a barrier against UV rays while evening out your skin tone. It's a hydrating formula infused with stem cells, pomegranate seed oil, and other natural, non-GMO ingredients, and it's reef-safe and cruelty-free.
More early Prime Day deals on sun protection products
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Mineral Sunscreen ($10, was $15.50)
COOLA Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray ($10, was $12)
COSRX Daily SPF 50 Vitamin E Sunscreen ($17, was $23)
Oars + Alps Shine Free Lip Balm and SPF 18 Sunscreen ($9.50, was $12).