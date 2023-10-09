Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Luxurious Vegan Silk Sheets Made From Plants, Not by Silkworms These brands are making cozy and luxurious silk sheets from plant-based and vegan materials. By Sophie Hirsh Oct. 9 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Quince, Touché

Those who value good-quality sleep can be particular about their sheets — and for good reason. Comfortable sheets can be the difference between a luxurious slumber and a night of tossing and turning. And so, some people are fans of silk — or silky — sheets. Some sleepers have also found that silk or satin sheets and pillowcases can help protect curly hair, prevent dry skin, curb breakouts, and regulate body temperature.

However, silk is not a vegan material, since it's made by silkworms, who are typically kept in captivity in a process that is typically cruel and usually concludes with the killing of the silkworms. And despite its reputation for being a "natural" material, silk is not all that sustainable.

Fortunately, there are many options for vegan silk sheets and pillowcases — and they aren't all made out of synthetic materials like polyester. In fact, many of them are composed of unique plant-based silky fabrics, often characterized as satin or sateen. Read on for a few recommendations!

Touché Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Source: Touché

Michelle Tweddle founded Touché after struggling to find bedding that was both luxury and eco-friendly. The company makes sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, sleep masks, scrunchies, and more, all made from vegan silk composed of Tencel Lyocell eucalyptus fibers. The fabric has a sleek, silky, and soft feel, and is vegan, hypoallergenic, antibacterial, antimicrobial, and temperature regulating. It is also made in a closed-loop production process, it's certified by the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Touché is a member of 1% for the Planet, and its factories are independently audited via SEDEX. Touché's signature Eucalyptus Sheet Set comes in five colorways, and starts at $143 for a set of fitted and flat sheets for a double mattress. It also comes in queen and king sizes.

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set

Source: Quince

Quince's Bamboo Sheet Set is made from 100 percent viscose made from organic bamboo, which the brand describes as "one of the planet's most resource-efficient materials," since bamboo grows quickly and requires much less water than other plants. The 300-thread count sheet set is crafted with a sateen wave that is designed to be both "luxuriously soft and silky smooth," as well as cooling and hypoallergenic. It's also certified by the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, and made without any harmful chemicals or pesticides. The Bamboo Sheet Set comes in 11 colorways, and ranges in size from twin up through California king, with a double sheet set (fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases) costing $99.90.

Pact Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set

Source: Pact

Organic bedding and clothing company Pact makes the Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set. The sheets are a lightweight organic sateen that feels "luxurious, smooth, [and] buttery soft" — yet is made from 100 percent organic cotton. This gives the sheets a silky touch, but means they are much more wrinkle resistant than other silk or sateen sheets. Pact's products are made in Fair Trade factories, and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set is available in nine colorways and sizes from twin through California king. A full sheet set — which comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a laundry bag — is on sale for $102 down from $120 as of publication.

Madison Park Essentials Satin Sheet Set

Source: Amazon