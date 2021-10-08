Sericulture: Why Silk Production Is Not So Eco-Friendly

Silk is known as one of the most luxurious fabrics on the planet. It also has the distinction of being the only fabric that is grown by raising insects to do the dirty work. Sericulture is the combination of the farming of silkworms and the production of silk. It is a time-honored tradition, first started in China approximately 5,000 years ago. Still, as industrious and unique as this process might be, it is hardly cruelty-free. But does that also mean that sericulture isn’t eco-friendly either?