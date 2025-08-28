Here Are 3 Houseplants That Can Help Remove Dust, According to an Expert Mother-in-law's tongue has a great name — and works well at purifying the air. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 28 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Kara Eads/Unsplash

The very best indoor plants for your home, many plant parents argue, can thrive with moderate sunlight, an easy level of care, and provide great air filtration properties to keep your home safer and free of airborne toxins. Many plant parents who live in humid environments choose certain plants based on their air filtration and moisture absorption abilities. Furthermore, for those plant parents who also have companion animals in the home, choosing the best pet-friendly plants is crucial.

If you live in a home where a lot of dust accumulates, you are in luck, as there are several beautiful, effective houseplants that work to purify the air and remove dust. Gardening and plants expert Calum Maddock at HomeHow.co.uk revealed some of the best houseplants that remove dust. Below, Maddock walks us through some of the very best, ubiquitous houseplants that anyone can add to their home to spruce up their living space and remove dust.

Snake plants are easy to care for and effectively remove a range of toxins from the air.

Source: Abhinav Bhardwaj/Unsplash

The multifaceted snake plant (also known as mother-in-law's tongue) is our favorite plant due to its resiliency, easy maintenance, and incredible air filtration abilities. As your snake plant grows, it is also helpful to know that it is a very easy plant to repot in order to continue its growth and allow it to flourish.

"It is one of the few plants that can convert carbon dioxide into oxygen at night, making it an excellent choice for bedrooms," Maddock explained. "It also effectively removes a range of toxins, including formaldehyde, benzene, Xylene, and trichloroethylene. Its upright, architectural leaves not only look modern but also have a large surface area to capture dust particles."

Several types of ivy are aesthetically pleasing and great at filtering the air in your home.

As English Ivy grows, it easily transforms your drab room into a beautiful, thriving green space. The popular plant doesn't require daily watering, it can flourish with moderate light, and it continuously proves to plant parents why it is commonly atop the list of the best indoor hanging houseplants for many types of homes.

"There are several types of ivy that are great at removing dust," Maddock said. "English Ivy is one of the best examples, as it can remove octane, benzene, trichloroethylene, and toluene. Their dense, waxy leaves have a large surface area that traps airborne particles. You can grow ivy plants in hanging planters to help improve the air quality in your home. Not only can ivy plants improve the air quality in your home, but their unique hanging design makes them very aesthetically pleasing."

Spider plants are so easy to take care of — and they remove 95% of toxins in the air.

If you've ever tried to propagate a spider plant, you know how much fun it can be. While spider plants aren't necessarily toxic to companion cats and dogs, you should still exercise caution and keep them out of reach of your curious companions. If you're new to caring for houseplants, you'll be pleased to know that spider plants — which don't resemble actual spiders, thankfully — are resilient and easy to maintain.